France, Germany Urge Serbian, Kosovar Leaders To Hold New Elections - Macron

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 02:50 AM

France, Germany Urge Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Hold New Elections - Macron

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) France and Germany have urged the Serbian and Kosovar leaders to hold new municipal elections with the participation of the Serb population to address the ongoing crisis in northern Kosovo, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Chisinau.

"We demanded that the parties organize new elections in the four municipalities as soon as possible, with the Serb population participating in them on clear terms, and that the Kosovar authorities resolve the issue of Serbian municipal associations urgently and as a matter of priority," Macron told a press conference after the meeting.

The French leader also noted that both parties needed to present concrete proposals on the new elections in the coming week.

On Monday, thousands of Kosovo Serbs came to the local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office following elections with an extremely low voter turnout of under 3.5% boycotted by the Serbs. Troops of NATO's local KFOR contingent, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations and escort the mayors into town halls.

At least 52 Serbs were injured in Monday's clashes in Kosovo, Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers from the KFOR contingent were also injured, while the mission itself confirmed only 25 troops injured.

