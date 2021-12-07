UrduPoint.com

France, Germany, US, Italy, UK Call For Resumption Of Russia-Ukraine Normandy Format Talks

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The leaders of France, Germany, the United States, Italy and UK stated the need for Moscow to resume Normandy format talks with Kiev, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"On Monday, the president of the republic (Emmanuel Macron) held talks with the heads of state and government of the Quint format (Germany, US, France, Italy, UK).

The five heads of state and government shared an analysis of the tension existing between Russia and Ukraine, expressed their determination to respect the sovereignty of the latter and declared their commitment to act to maintain peace and security in Europe," the statement said.

"They recalled the need for Russia to resume negotiations with Ukraine within the framework of the Normandy format under the auspices of France and Germany," it said.

