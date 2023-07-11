Open Menu

France, Germany's Joint Novel Tank Project At Operational Stage - Defense Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

France, Germany's Joint Novel Tank Project at Operational Stage - Defense Ministers

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Paris and Berlin, after the coordination stage, have taken concrete steps to implement their joint project of a novel tank, which is expected to go into production by 2024, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.

"We have been in a diplomatic (stage), but today we enter the operational stage of the program (to build the tank)," Lecornu said during a joint press conference with his German counterpart.

Pistorius noted that both parties would sign the main document for the project by September, and the first tangible results could be achieved by 2035.

Both ministers emphasized that it was not about building the next generation of Germany's Leopards 2 or France's Leclercs, but rather developing a brand-new model of tank equipped with state-of-the-art technologies. Lecornu pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine had demonstrated the key role of "interoperability."

The joint French-German project of a Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) tank was launched in 2012 to replace the fleets of heavy Leopard 2 and Leclerc tanks by 2040.

Related Topics

Ukraine France German Germany Paris Berlin Tank September

Recent Stories

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

16 minutes ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

17 minutes ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

24 minutes ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

24 minutes ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

17 minutes ago
Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

18 minutes ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

18 minutes ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

18 minutes ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

17 minutes ago
 Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year te ..

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

17 minutes ago
 Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Budd ..

Three-day symposium on Gandhara civilization, Buddhist heritage in Pakistan to c ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World