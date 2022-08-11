UrduPoint.com

France Gets Boost From EU Neighbours As Wildfires Rage

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Hostens, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Six EU nations are sending firefighting teams and equipment to France as it battles a spate of wildfires, including a fierce blaze in the parched southwest that has forced thousands to evacuate, officials said Thursday.

Most of the country is sweltering under a summer heatwave compounded by a record drought -- conditions most experts say will occur more often as a result of rapid climate change.

"We must continue, more than ever, our fight against climate disruption and... adapt to this climate disruption," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said after arriving at a fire command post in the village of Hostens, south of Bordeaux.

The European Commission said four firefighting planes would be sent to France from Greece and Sweden, while teams from Austria, Germany, Poland and Romania were on their way.

"Our partners are coming to France's aid against the fires. Thank you to them. European solidarity is at work!" President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

"Across the country over 10,000 firefighters and security forces are mobilised against the flames... These soldiers of fire are our heroes," he said.

Among eight major fires currently raging, the biggest is the Landiras fire in the southwest Gironde department, whose forests and beaches draw huge tourist crowds each summer.

It had already burned 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres) in July -- the driest month seen in France since 1961 -- before being contained, but it continued to smoulder in the region's tinder-dry pine forests and peat-rich soil.

Since flaring up again Tuesday, which officials suspect may have been caused by arson, it has burned 6,800 hectares, destroyed or damaged 17 homes, and forced 10,000 people to quit their homes, said Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Mendousse of the Gironde fire and rescue service.

Borne said nine firefighting planes are already dumping water on the blaze, with two more to be in service by the weekend.

- 'California' - "We battled all night to stop the fire from spreading, notably to defend the village of Belin-Beliet," Mendousse told journalists in Hostens.

On several houses nearby, people hung out white sheets saying: "Thank you for saving our homes" and other messages of support for the weary fire battalions.

"You'd think we're in California, it's gigantic... And they're used to forest fires here but we're being overwhelmed on all sides -- nobody could have expected this," Remy Lahlay, a firefighter deployed near Hostens in the Landes de Gascogne natural park, told AFP.

And with temperatures in the region forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) Thursday and stay until at least Sunday, "there is a very serious risk of new outbreaks" for the Landiras fire, the prefecture of the Gironde department said.

Reinforcements are planned for the 1,100 firefighters now trying to contain the fire.

Acrid smoke has spread across much of the southwestern Atlantic coast and its beaches that draw huge crowds of tourists each summer, with the regional ARS health agency "strongly" urging people to wear protective face masks.

The smoke also forced the closing of the A63 motorway, a major artery toward Spain, between Bordeaux and Bayonne.

The government has urged employers to allow leaves of absence for volunteer firefighters to help fight the fires.

In Portugal Thursday, more than 1,500 firefighters were also battling a fire that has raged for days in the mountainous Serra da Estrela natural park in the centre of the country.

It has already burned 10,000 hectares, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

