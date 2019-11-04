UrduPoint.com
France Gives World Food Program $1.1 To Help Address Pressing Needs In Gaza - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

The World Food Program said in a press release on Monday that France has provided $1.1 million to help the UN agency meet the food needs of some 80,000 vulnerable people in the Gaza Strip

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The World Food Program said in a press release on Monday that France has provided $1.1 million to help the UN agency meet the food needs of some 80,000 vulnerable people in the Gaza Strip.

"The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Palestine welcomed a contribution of ��1 million (US$1.1 million) from France in 2019 to support the most pressing food needs of 80,000 highly-vulnerable people in the Gaza Strip," the release said.

The release explained that the allocation would enable the WFP to disperse electronics food vouchers, giving people the freedom to make their own purchases in a network of 200 local stores.

The World Food Program has injected some $2.7 million in food vouchers in markets in Gaza every month.

However, the UN agency said it needs $65 million in 2020 to continue its work addressing the needs of some 360,000 vulnerable people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Last week, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process Nickolay Mladenov characterized the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as dire and noted that the population there lacks basic items, including medicines.

