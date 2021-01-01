UrduPoint.com
France Grants Legion Of Honor Orders To COVID-19 Responders - Gov't Gazette

Hundreds of people who were at the frontlines of the COVID-19 response in France last year were awarded the Legion of Honor orders of merit, the French government's official gazette, Journal Officiel, reported on Friday

Overall, more than 1,000 people received the most prestigious state award � for their achievements in the fields of science, sports, culture, technology, military and economics. Notably, France gave most awards to people who were involved in the country's fight against the global pandemic.

"For almost a year, the entire population of France, like the population of other countries, has been facing a serious health crisis with unprecedented consequences.

Many compatriots have made their professional and voluntary contributions, showing impressive commitment. Sixty-three percent of people are awarded under these decrees mainly for participation in response against the epidemic," the Journal Officiel said.

Epidemiologists, heads of hospitals, and nurses were among the people who received orders. Some of the medical workers who died in the line of duty were awarded posthumously.

The Legion of Honor is the highest award for civil or military merits in France, set up by French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

