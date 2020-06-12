UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Grants Researcher Access To Ex-president's Rwanda Archives

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:42 PM

France grants researcher access to ex-president's Rwanda archives

France's top administrative court ruled Friday that a researcher could consult former president Francois Mitterrand's archives on the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, ending a long legal battle over access

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :France's top administrative court ruled Friday that a researcher could consult former president Francois Mitterrand's archives on the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, ending a long legal battle over access.

The State Council said the documents would allow the researcher, Francois Graner, "to shed light on a debate that is a matter of public interest".

Graner first requested access in 2015, the year the government declassified archives on Rwanda for the period 1990-95.

But the researcher's request was refused, prompting him to file legal challenges that have failed until to now with courts upholding a law protecting presidential archives for 25 years after a leader's death.

In the case of Mitterrrand, who died in 1996, they would have become available only in 2021.

Many in Rwanda have accused Mitterand's government of supporting the Hutu regime that carried out most of the killings of some 800,000 people, mainly ethnic Tutsis.

"Protection of state secrets must be balanced against the interests of informing the public about historic events," the State Council ruled Friday.

"This is a victory for the law, but also for history," Graner's lawyer Patrice Spinosi told AFP.

"Researchers like Mr Graner will be able to access president Mitterrand's archives in order to fully understand France's role in Rwanda in 1994 and 1995," he said.

Related Topics

France Died Rwanda 2015 Government Top Court

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

45 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.