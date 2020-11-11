France, Greece, Italy, UK, US Condemn Attack Aimed at Remembrance Ceremony in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Embassies of France, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and the US on Wednesday condemned a grenade attack carried out in the western Saudi city of Jeddah, in which four people were injured.

The attack occurred when the diplomatic representatives of France, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and the US gathered at the Jeddah Cemetery to commemorate the end of World War I.

"The Embassies of France, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, which were associated with this commemoration, strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Such attacks on innocent people are shameful and entirely without justification," the joint statement said.

The embassies wished recovery to the injured and expressed gratitude to the Saudis, who assisted those affected by the attack.

The diplomatic missions stressed that they are ready to assist the Saudi authorities in the investigation of the incident.