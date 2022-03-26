UrduPoint.com

France, Greece, Turkey Want To Conduct Humanitarian Operation In Mariupol - Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 12:40 AM

France, Greece, Turkey Want to Conduct Humanitarian Operation in Mariupol - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) France, Greece and Turkey want to conduct a humanitarian operation to evacuate people from Mariupol, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, adding that he will discuss this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly.

"My thoughts are with the residents of Mariupol, who are living through a great drama. For this reason, we decided yesterday to launch an exceptional humanitarian operation, which I will be able to talk about in the next few hours with President Putin. This is a joint initiative with Turkey and Greece to evacuate those who wish to leave Mariupol," Macron said following the EU summit.

