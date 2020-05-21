UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Greenlights Bill To Revamp W.African Currency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:23 AM

France greenlights bill to revamp W.African currency

France's government on Wednesday approved draft legislation that will transform West Africa's CFA franc into the "Eco", a revamped currency with no lasting links to the region's former colonial ruler

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):France's government on Wednesday approved draft legislation that will transform West Africa's CFA franc into the "Eco", a revamped currency with no lasting links to the region's former colonial ruler.

The bill, which must still be approved by parliament, was okayed by the cabinet, spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said.

The overhaul will see the currency, used by more than a dozen countries, maintain its fixed exchange rate of 655.96 to the euro, and an end to the Bank of France holding half the currency's reserves.

The currency is used by Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. All but Guinea-Bissau are former French colonies.v

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Parliament France Bank Mali Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Benin Togo Senegal Guinea-Bissau Niger Euro All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

11 minutes ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

56 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.