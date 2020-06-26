UrduPoint.com
France Hails Dutch Government's Decision To Allocate $3.8Bln To Air France-KLM Airline

Fri 26th June 2020

France Hails Dutch Government's Decision to Allocate $3.8Bln to Air France-KLM Airline

France approves the Dutch government's decision to provide 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) to the Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM, as part of an additional rescue package on top of assistance provided by the French government, to help the carriers deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) France approves the Dutch government's decision to provide 3.4 billion Euros ($3.8 billion) to the Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM, as part of an additional rescue package on top of assistance provided by the French government, to help the carriers deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

The French state announced a 7-billion-euro support plan for Air France in April after almost all passenger flights were grounded in mid-March due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The Dutch state's financial support [of 3.4 billion euros] to #KLM complements [the support] that was provided by France to #AirFrance [of 7 billion euros].

They reflect the support of our two states for AFKLM and its teams to get through the crisis and implement a new energy rebound and transition strategy," Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

Air France-KLM, one of Europe's biggest airlines, was founded in 2004, after the French and Dutch flag carriers merged into one group.

The Dutch state acquired a 14 percent share of Air France-KLM unexpectedly in March 2019 to match France's equal holding of the company. Bilateral discussions over the management of the group have taken place since the 2004 merger.

