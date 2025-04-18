Open Menu

France Hails 'positive Process' As Europe, US Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 01:00 PM

France hails 'positive process' as Europe, US discuss Ukraine ceasefire

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) France said talks Thursday between top US and European officials on the war in Ukraine had launched a "positive process", as Europe seeks to be included in efforts to end the three-year-old conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio again pressed a US peace plan during the discussions in Paris.

The meetings included French President Emmanuel Macron, Rubio, US envoy Steve Witkoff, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, German officials and Ukrainian ministers.

They took place as US President Donald Trump's push to end the war stumbles, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin rebuffing a complete truce.

"Today in Paris, we launched a positive process in which the Europeans are involved," the French presidency said.

A new meeting of envoys from the United States, France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine will take place next week in London, it added.

Rubio later called Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the Paris meeting.

"President Trump and the United States want this war to end, and have now presented to all parties the outlines of a durable and lasting peace," Rubio told his Russian counterpart, according to the US State Department.

"The encouraging reception in Paris to the US framework shows that peace is possible if all parties commit to reaching an agreement," he added.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said Lavrov "reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to continue collaborative efforts with American counterparts to comprehensively address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis".

Lavrov and Rubio agreed on the need to maintain "prompt communication channels", in light of the London meeting next week, the statement said.

Recent Stories

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

12 minutes ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

12 hours ago
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

13 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

13 hours ago
 KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

13 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

14 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World