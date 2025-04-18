France hails 'positive process' as Europe, US discuss Ukraine ceasefire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) France said talks Thursday between top US and European officials on the war in Ukraine had launched a "positive process", as Europe seeks to be included in efforts to end the three-year-old conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio again pressed a US peace plan during the discussions in Paris.

The meetings included French President Emmanuel Macron, Rubio, US envoy Steve Witkoff, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, German officials and Ukrainian ministers.

They took place as US President Donald Trump's push to end the war stumbles, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin rebuffing a complete truce.

"Today in Paris, we launched a positive process in which the Europeans are involved," the French presidency said.

A new meeting of envoys from the United States, France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine will take place next week in London, it added.

Rubio later called Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the Paris meeting.

"President Trump and the United States want this war to end, and have now presented to all parties the outlines of a durable and lasting peace," Rubio told his Russian counterpart, according to the US State Department.

"The encouraging reception in Paris to the US framework shows that peace is possible if all parties commit to reaching an agreement," he added.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said Lavrov "reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to continue collaborative efforts with American counterparts to comprehensively address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis".

Lavrov and Rubio agreed on the need to maintain "prompt communication channels", in light of the London meeting next week, the statement said.