UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Halts Air Traffic With Brazil Indefinitely Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:26 PM

France Halts Air Traffic With Brazil Indefinitely Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

France is temporarily suspending air traffic with Brazil due to the widespread resurgence of the Brazilian coronavirus mutation across the country, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) France is temporarily suspending air traffic with Brazil due to the widespread resurgence of the Brazilian coronavirus mutation across the country, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

"We have decided to suspend, until further notice, all flights between Brazil and France," Castex tweeted.

The announcement comes amid concerns over the so-called P1, or Brazilian, coronavirus strain, suspected to be more contagious and potentially resistant to the existing vaccines. It was first identified in people arriving to Japan from the northwestern Brazilian state of Amazonas.

The mutation then caused widespread infection in the state.

In the meantime, France continues to uphold strict measures, which previously locked down the country's worst-hit regions, to stem a third wave of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, non-essential stores, public and cultural venues, as well as educational facilities, are closed.

To date, the French health authorities have reported over 5 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 100,000 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Traffic Brazil Japan All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology kicks ..

6 minutes ago

Petition against Old Ravians Union elections dismi ..

1 second ago

EU Remains Committed to Talks on JCPOA Restoration ..

3 seconds ago

Former Mali rebel leader turned peacebroker shot d ..

6 seconds ago

Court sentences 5 accused to 3 years jail for tort ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges countrymen to point out profi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.