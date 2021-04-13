France Halts Air Traffic With Brazil Indefinitely Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) France is temporarily suspending air traffic with Brazil due to the widespread resurgence of the Brazilian coronavirus mutation across the country, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday.

"We have decided to suspend, until further notice, all flights between Brazil and France," Castex tweeted.

The announcement comes amid concerns over the so-called P1, or Brazilian, coronavirus strain, suspected to be more contagious and potentially resistant to the existing vaccines. It was first identified in people arriving to Japan from the northwestern Brazilian state of Amazonas.

The mutation then caused widespread infection in the state.

In the meantime, France continues to uphold strict measures, which previously locked down the country's worst-hit regions, to stem a third wave of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, non-essential stores, public and cultural venues, as well as educational facilities, are closed.

To date, the French health authorities have reported over 5 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 100,000 related fatalities.