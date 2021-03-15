France halts AstraZeneca Covid jabs

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France was suspending use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending a decisions on its safety by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

"The decision has been made... to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution, hoping that we can resume it quickly if the judgement of the EMA allows it," Macron said at a press conference, adding that an announcement by the EMA was expected on Tuesday afternoon.