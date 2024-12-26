France Hands Over First Base In Chad Amid Withdrawal
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 10:00 PM
France has handed over its first military base as part of the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad, the French and Chadian militaries said Thursday
N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) France has handed over its first military base as part of the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad, the French and Chadian militaries said Thursday.
Chad's military chief of staff said the base at Faya-Largeau in the north of the country had been handed over and that it would inform the public about progress concerning the withdrawal of French forces from bases in the eastern city of Abeche and the capital N'Djamena.
It said French troops had left in vehicles for the capital N'Djamena, 780 kilometres (480 miles) to the south, without providing a precise figure.
"The handover took place in accordance with the Calendar and the conditions agreed with Chad," the French military chief of staff said separately.
Chad last month abruptly ended military cooperation with its former colonial power and French troops began leaving the country last Friday, ten days after French warplanes left.
The move comes as Chad holds parliamentary and local elections on Sunday.
The French army had some 1,000 personnel in the country.
Chad's military said an Antonov 124 took off Thursday with 70 tonnes of cargo as part of the withdrawal.
French authorities said military vehicles would leave by January and be repatriated via the Cameroonian port of Douala.
Chad had been a key link in France's military presence in Africa and its last foothold in the wider Sahel region after the forced withdrawal of French troops from Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger in the wake of a series of military coups.
The military authorities in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have pivoted towards Russia in recent years.
Chad's leader General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has also sought closer ties with Moscow in recent months, but talks to strengthen economic cooperation have yet to bear concrete results.
French soldiers and fighter aircraft have been stationed in Chad almost continuously since the country's independence in 1960, helping to train the Chadian military.
The planes provided air support that proved crucial on several occasions in stopping rebels moving to seize power.
The election of Deby in May brought an end to a three-year political transition triggered by his father's death in clashes with rebels in 2021.
Longtime ruler Idriss Deby Itno had received support from the French army to quell rebel offensives in 2008 and 2019.
Recent Stories
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw
Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax Professional Certificate
AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 27
Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package
Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, foresight for national progress str ..
Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Honey Festival
Health minister assures to resolve issues of outsourced hospitals
Two uhman traffickers arrested in Greece and Libya boat tragedies
More Stories From World
-
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal2 minutes ago
-
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Kremlin cautions on 'hypotheses' over plane crash2 hours ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas3 hours ago
-
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza4 hours ago
-
UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon4 hours ago
-
Syria authorities launch operation in Assad stronghold4 hours ago
-
Lakers pip Warriors after another LeBron-Curry classic6 hours ago
-
Bridges outduels Wembanyama, Celtics lose again6 hours ago
-
200 students qualify for Ibdaa exhibition for science and engineering6 hours ago
-
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve launches Al-Tawil Camp6 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister arrives in Kuwait for 46th extraordinary meeting of GCC Ministerial Council6 hours ago