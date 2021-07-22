UrduPoint.com
France Hands Over First Contracted Rafale Jet To Greece - Manufacturer

Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

France Hands Over First Contracted Rafale Jet to Greece - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) France handed over the first of the batch of its fourth-generation Rafale fighter jets to the Greek air force under a deal signed earlier this year, French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation announced on Wednesday.

The handover ceremony took place at the Dassault Flight Test Center in the Istres commune in southern France. Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos attended the event.

The Rafale fighter will be transferred to the Greek air base Tanagra on the Attic peninsula after the pilots and technicians of the Greek Air Force complete their training in France.

Three other Rafale jets were given to India earlier in the day, as announced by the Indian air force.

In January, France signed a deal with Greece for eighteen French-made Rafale fighters, including twelve used aircraft and six new. The first six used aircraft were set to begin arriving in Greece six months after the contract was signed. The total cost of the squadron of 18 aircraft is 1.92 billion Euros ($2.26 billion).

