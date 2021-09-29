France Hardens Visa Rules for Moroccans, Algerians, Tunisians

UrduPoint.com

Wed 29th September 2021

France has tightened the requirements for obtaining visas for nationals of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) France has tightened the requirements for obtaining visas for nationals of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported that Paris would halve the number of visas granted to Algerian and Moroccan nationals, and reduce the number by 30% for Tunisians, compared to 2020.

"I confirm this information, this decision," Attal told Europe 1 when asked whether the government has made such a decision.

The move came in response to the lack of cooperation from Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands, he said.

Commenting on the decision, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said that the tightening of visa requirements was unjustified.

"This decision is unjustified for a number of reasons. Morocco has constantly cooperated on migration," Bourita told reporters.

In 2018, France adopted the so-called Asylum and Immigration Act, designed to control the flow of asylum seekers in response to what the government described as "unprecedented migratory pressure," Attal recalled.

