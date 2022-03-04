UrduPoint.com

France Has Become Less Safe For Russian Diplomats - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

France Has Become Less Safe for Russian Diplomats - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov said on Friday that the country has become less safe for the country's diplomats amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"They have drawn all over several embassy cars. All in all, security-wise, the situation is quite tense," Meshkov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24, adding that anti-Russian sentiment is flaring up in France at the moment.

The ambassador also noted that despite the fact that a number of Russian facilities are under French police protection, none of the "attackers" were apprehended with the law enforcement agency arriving a "tad late."

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

