France Has Information About Syrian Militants Deployed To Karabakh - Macron
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) France has credible information about Syrian militants deployed to the site of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.
"Today, we have information, with certainty, that indicates that Syrian militants have left the field of combat ... to rejoin this field of combat in Karabakh," Macron said.