PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) France has no intention to restrict imports of Turkish goods following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's calls for a boycott of its products, the minister for foreign trade and economic attractiveness told the RTL radio.

"This [a possible boycott of Turkish goods by France] is not on the agenda at all ...

We will not act the way Turkey does today," Franck Riester said.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan urged Turkish citizens to boycott French goods amid tensions over President Emmanuel Macron's statements against radical islam in light of the brutal murder of a French history teacher.

A number of other Muslim countries have also called for such a boycott. The French Foreign Ministry has dismissed the calls as "groundless" and urged Muslim nations to stop it.