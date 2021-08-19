France Has No Political Contacts With Taliban - Diplomat

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) France is not engaged in any political contacts with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and there will be no condescension and connivance to the radical movement, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

"It must be said clearly that there are no political contacts and there will be no condescension and connivance towards the Taliban. There is no soft 'Talibanism'," Beaune said on air of France Info radio station.