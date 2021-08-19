UrduPoint.com

France Has No Political Contacts With Taliban - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

France Has No Political Contacts With Taliban - Diplomat

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) France is not engaged in any political contacts with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and there will be no condescension and connivance to the radical movement, Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

"It must be said clearly that there are no political contacts and there will be no condescension and connivance towards the Taliban. There is no soft 'Talibanism'," Beaune said on air of France Info radio station.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Russia France

Recent Stories

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 death ..

Brazil reports 41,714 COVID -19 cases, 1,064 deaths

53 minutes ago
 Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kuwait reports 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

53 minutes ago
 International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhab ..

International jury panel for &#039;Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021&#039;, Richard ..

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to peop ..

Local Press: UAE’s charity brings smiles to people in Gaza

2 hours ago
 India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.