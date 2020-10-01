UrduPoint.com
France Has Plane Ready To Bring In Injured Le Monde Reporters From Karabakh Conflict

France has a plane ready to bring home the two Le Monde reporters, who had been injured in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday ahead of the EU Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) France has a plane ready to bring home the two Le Monde reporters, who had been injured in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday ahead of the EU Summit.

The Armenian government said earlier in the day that one of the reporters was in critical condition.

"A medical plane is ready to depart as I am speaking to you," the president said, adding that the injured had to be stabilized first.

More Stories From World

