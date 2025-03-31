France Hits Apple With 150-million-euro Antitrust Fine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) French antitrust authorities handed Apple a 150-million-euro ($162-million) fine on Monday over its app tracking privacy feature, which is also under scrutiny in several other European countries.
The watchdog said the way Apple implemented its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) software was "neither necessary nor proportionate to the company's stated goal to protect user data" and also penalised third-party publishers.
In addition to the fine, Apple will have to publish the decision on its website for seven days.
Authorities in Germany, Italy, Romania and Poland have opened similar probes over ATT, which Apple promotes as a privacy safeguard.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From World
-
France hits Apple with 150-million-euro antitrust fine5 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei leads hefty market losses, gold hits record35 minutes ago
-
Myanmar declares week of mourning as hopes fade for quake survivors35 minutes ago
-
Tears in Taiwan for relatives hit by Myanmar quake45 minutes ago
-
What happens on Trump's 'Liberation Day' and beyond?1 hour ago
-
China manufacturing activity grows at highest rate in a year1 hour ago
-
Venezuela says US revoked transnational oil, gas company licenses1 hour ago
-
'Devastated': Relatives await news from Bangkok building collapse1 hour ago
-
Japan-Australia flagship hydrogen project stumbles1 hour ago
-
Musk deploys wealth in bid to swing Wisconsin court vote1 hour ago
-
Trump says 'not joking' about possible third term as president1 hour ago
-
China discovers major new oilfield off Shenzhen1 hour ago