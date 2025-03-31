Open Menu

France Hits Apple With 150-million-euro Antitrust Fine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 02:20 PM

France hits Apple with 150-million-euro antitrust fine

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) French antitrust authorities handed Apple a 150-million-euro ($162-million) fine on Monday over its app tracking privacy feature, which is also under scrutiny in several other European countries.

The watchdog said the way Apple implemented its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) software was "neither necessary nor proportionate to the company's stated goal to protect user data" and also penalised third-party publishers.

In addition to the fine, Apple will have to publish the decision on its website for seven days.

Authorities in Germany, Italy, Romania and Poland have opened similar probes over ATT, which Apple promotes as a privacy safeguard.

