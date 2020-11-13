France Holds Commemoration Services for Victims of November 2015 Terrorist Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A series of memorial services have been held in Paris to pay tribute to victims of several Islamist terrorist attacks five years ago in the French capital, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

Earlier in November, the city administration canceled mass memorial ceremonies over the terror acts that occurred on November 13, 2015, due to the worsening epidemiological situation and other Covid-19 restrictions. Small groups of elected officials and members of associations of victims of the attacks all participated in Friday's services..

"In memory of the injured and murdered victims of the attacks of November 13, 2015," Castex wrote in a series of tweets while attending the scenes of attacks.

Apart from Castex, other top officials including Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, and Saint-Denis mayor Mathieu Hanotin participated in commemoration services.

A series of coordinated Islamist attacks, which occurred in different parts of the French capital and its northern suburb of Saint-Denis in 2015, claimed a total of 130 lives with another 400 people reportedly injured.