UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Holds Farewell Ceremony To Victims Of Nice Church Terrorist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

France Holds Farewell Ceremony to Victims of Nice Church Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) France on Saturday paid respects to the three victims of last week's terrorist attack in Nice.

As transmitted on French broadcaster LCI, an outdoor ceremony was held with the attendance of the victim's family members as well as French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi.

All victims received posthumous National Medals of Recognition for Victims of Terrorism. A military orchestra performed the national anthem La Marseillaise.

"We know this enemy. He is not only famous, but we know his name: radical Islamism, a political ideology that disfigures the Muslim religion, distorting its texts, dogmas, commandments in order to impose his dominance through obscurantism and hatred," the French prime minister said.

The mayor of Nice stressed that it was necessary to "put an end to the threat and acts of barbarism."

The knife attack was perpetrated by a newly-arrived Tunisian migrant in the Notre Dame de Nice church on October 29. It came amid an escalating row over the depiction of cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, which French President Emmanuel Macron defended.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister France Nice October Church Muslim Christian Family

Recent Stories

UAE Government charts path for infrastructure, dig ..

1 minute ago

Smart Dubai to participate in 40th GITEX Technolog ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler supports publishing houses with AED1 ..

31 minutes ago

Literary committee of Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

33 minutes ago

PM says health card scheme will be extended to ent ..

34 minutes ago

Shaniera asks for small wedding ceremonies amid fe ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.