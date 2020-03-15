UrduPoint.com
France Holds First Round Of Municipal Elections On Sunday

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

France Holds First Round of Municipal Elections on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) France is holding the first Round of municipal elections on Sunday, which are set to run from March 15-22.

The country is going ahead with the elections despite the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The fact that the first round of municipal elections would still go ahead was confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

