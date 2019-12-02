France honours 13 soldiers killed in Mali helicopter disaster

Hundreds of people lined avenues in Paris on Monday to honour 13 soldiers killed while battling insurgents in Mali, ahead of a national ceremony to mourn a disaster that has prompted soul-searching over the costs of the over five-year campaign in West Africa

Sporadic applause punctuated sombre silence as a motorcade bearing the coffins crossed the Alexandre III bridge toward the Invalides military hospital and museum.

The soldiers died when two helicopters collided last Monday while pursuing jihadists in northern Mali where militant violence has soared in recent months.

It was the biggest single-day loss for the French military in nearly four decades and raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of France's 4,500-member Barkhane operation in Mali and four other countries in the Sahel.

Margot Louvet, 23, came from Gap in southwest France to watch the procession, wearing a T-shirt with the official portrait of one of the soldiers killed, her friend Antoine Serre, 22.

"He was a pearl, the kindest and most generous," she told AFP. "Being here is a way to mourn him, and realise that he won't be coming back."President Emmanuel Macron will lead the commemoration, which begins at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) and bestow the Legion d'Honneur on the fallen soldiers.

Some 2,500 people are expected to attend, and the ceremony will also be broadcast on a giant screen set up outside the Invalides.