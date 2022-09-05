UrduPoint.com

France Hopes For New Start With UK If Truss Becomes Prime Minister - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) France hopes for a new start in relations with the United Kingdom if Foreign Secretary Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister, France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday.

"The United Kingdom is a friend of France. If Truss is elected as a new leader, we will hope for a new start to UK-France relations. They deserve it, because due to the UK's position on European matters we are yet to fully live up to the role that both our countries should play," the French minister told RTL radio.

Along with UK's former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss is one of the two final candidates in the premiership election race, which came after outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.

Truss has polled well among Tory members and is expected to beat Sunak to the UK's top job. The voting ended on Friday, September 2, and the final winner will be announced later on Monday.

