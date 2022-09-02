UrduPoint.com

France Hopes Russian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers To Attend UNSC Meeting On Ukraine -Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 03:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) France hopes the Russian and Ukrainian foreign affairs ministers will attend the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Ukraine scheduled for September 22, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said.

"All of the ministers of the Security Council will be invited. And so, by default, the Russian Minister, as well, since it's a meeting on Ukraine," Riviere said during a briefing on Thursday. "Ukraine will also be invited at the ministerial level, so the Minister from Ukraine will also be invited, so both of them are invited and France hopes both of them will come."

The French ambassador said the decision to attend the meeting and possibly meet is up to the foreign ministers, but this is not the aim of holding the gathering.

France is presiding with the US Security Council during the month of September and has signaled it is keen to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

As of now, Ukraine will be discussed in three separate meetings in September but that number is expected to increase as states also tend to request meetings throughout the month based on urgent and other events on the ground.

The probability of the Russian and Ukrainian ministers meeting is high also because the United Nations General Assembly 77th session will open on September 13. During the general debate, which starts on September 20, many ministers will be attending in person at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

