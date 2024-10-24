France Hosts Lebanon Conference Hampered By Empty Seats
Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) An aid conference for Lebanon opens in Paris Thursday in the hope of raising hundreds of millions of Dollars, with hosts France also targeting diplomatic progress for the war-ravaged country.
But in the absence of key players, any political breakthrough appears remote around the conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has so far claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced 700,000 people.
Israel launched a ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in late September after a year exchanging fire over the border.
Paris is also seeking an increase in humanitarian aid for a country to which it has historic ties and which has a large diaspora in France.
Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told broadcaster RTL on Wednesday that around 70 countries and 15 international organisations would attend, vowing that France "will not let Lebanon down".
"Everyone we invited said yes," he added, from a list which did not include Iran or Israel.
There has been uncertainty over what level of officials would attend the conference from each participating country, although Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati will be present.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with Mikati on Wednesday at the Elysee palace, will open the conference.
"The president is doing his job by organising a summit to show that he's not abandoning the people of Lebanon, but I don't expect much from it," said Agnes Levallois of France's Iremmo middle East research institute.
Nevertheless, the conference "is at least happening", said Hasni Abidi of the Geneva-based Cermam centre on the Arab world.
He called the conference "the only diplomatic movement underway" since France and the United States pushed at last month's UN General Assembly for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon.
