France, IAEA Receive Security Guarantees For ZNPP Mission - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) France and the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have received security guarantees from Russia and Ukraine to conduct a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"Yesterday, we met with the director general of the IAEA (Rafael Grossi), also the other day I spoke with (Ukrainian and Russian) presidents (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and (Vladimir) Putin .. We received security guarantees from the Ukrainian and Russian sides. Now there (at the ZNPP) an IAEA mission can be deployed, an independent mission that will be protected," Macron told reporters.