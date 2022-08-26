UrduPoint.com

France, IAEA Receive Security Guarantees For ZNPP Mission - Macron

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

France, IAEA Receive Security Guarantees For ZNPP Mission - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) France and the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have received security guarantees from Russia and Ukraine to conduct a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"Yesterday, we met with the director general of the IAEA (Rafael Grossi), also the other day I spoke with (Ukrainian and Russian) presidents (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and (Vladimir) Putin .. We received security guarantees from the Ukrainian and Russian sides. Now there (at the ZNPP) an IAEA mission can be deployed, an independent mission that will be protected," Macron told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear France Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

15 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

15 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.