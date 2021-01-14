UrduPoint.com
France Imposes 6:00 Pm Nationwide Virus Curfew: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:16 PM

France imposes 6:00 pm nationwide virus curfew: Prime Minister

The French government will impose a daily nationwide curfew at 6:00 pm starting Saturday to fight the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The French government will impose a daily nationwide curfew at 6:00 pm starting Saturday to fight the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

The measure will remain in force for at least two weeks, Castex told a news conference.

Up to now, most of France has been under an 8:00 pm curfew, with some parts of the country, especially in the hard-hit east, already under the stricter 6:00 pm curfew.

Castex said a much-feared infection surge following the year-end holidays had not happened, but said a new lockdown could be imposed "without delay" if the health situation were to deteriorate badly.

The situation in France is "under control", he said, but still "fragile".

Schools will remain open, but indoor sports activities have again been banned for now.

Castex also said that travellers arriving in France from non-European Union destinations would have to present a negative Covid test less than 72 hours old, and would have to self-isolate for seven days. They would then have to take a second test.

