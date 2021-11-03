France in Discussions With UK Over Fishing License Dispute - Transport Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) French Secretary of State for Transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday that his country is in constructive negotiations with the United Kingdom over solving the fishing license dispute.

"We are making progress. On Monday, 49 more licenses were delivered. Negotiations are underway until Thursday to see how we can further progress on this subject... I had the opportunity to meet with my British counterpart two days ago and I can say that the mindset is constructive," Djebbari told Europe1.

Paris is considering sanctions against London over its alleged refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal.

Last week, French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, invited the UK to hold talks on the issue in Paris.

France has, for the time, postponed sanctions on London, which were supposed to go into effect on Tuesday.

On November 2, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not offer French President Emmanuel Macron more generous terms for French fishermen in British waters at a meeting in Rome at the sidelines of the G20.

In late September, the British Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in British waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. The ministry issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications.