Open Menu

France In Limbo After Macron Gamble Deepens Political Deadlock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

France in limbo after Macron gamble deepens political deadlock

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) France was faced with an unsettling political vacuum Monday after snap elections called by President Emmanuel Macron to reshape the political landscape failed to clear a path to a new government.

The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) won most seats in Sunday's second-round parliamentary vote, beating both Macron's centrists and Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN).

But no group wields an outright majority and no obvious candidate for prime minister has emerged.

Many in France were overjoyed by the outcome, and cheering crowds gathered in eastern Paris to celebrate Le Pen's defeat, but potentially divisive talks on forming a new government were just beginning, three weeks before Paris hosts the Olympics.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal visited the Elysee Palace to submit his resignation to Macron, but was asked to remain in power in a caretaker capacity to see out the Games -- and reassure the international community and the markets that France still has a government.

Macron's office said, after the meeting, that the president had thanked Attal for leading the centrist alliance in the European and legislative elections and asked him to stay "for the time being in order to ensure the stability of the country".

The Paris stock exchange opened 0.49 percent down, but soon jumped back into positive territory as France digested the situation, unprecedented in recent history.

International reaction was muted and mixed.

France's EU partners are relieved that Le Pen's eurosceptic outfit will not come to power, where they could endanger future European integration and western support for Ukraine.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz's administration was "somewhat relieved over what didn't happen", spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters in Berlin.

Moscow, meanwhile, tried to mask its disappointment.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would have preferred a win by "political forces ready to make the efforts to restore our bilateral relationships" but now harboured neither "hope nor particular illusion on this matter".

In Paris, Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said the NFP's allied parties would choose a candidate to replace Attal, "either by consensus or a vote", this week.

But the debate on the left about cabinet Names will be fierce.

The biggest NFP component is the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) of firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, a divisive figure who is anathema to the right and centre and has alienated many fellow leftists.

The unprecedented situation is taking shape just as Macron is due to be out of the country for most of the week, taking part in the NATO summit in Washington.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Stock Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vote France German Paris Berlin Alliance Sunday Market Olympics Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network ..

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

2 hours ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

4 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World