UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Inches Toward New Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:16 PM

France inches toward new lockdown

The French government admitted on Wednesday that current restrictions designed to contain the spread of coronavirus were not enough, raising the prospect of a third nationwide lockdown

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The French government admitted on Wednesday that current restrictions designed to contain the spread of coronavirus were not enough, raising the prospect of a third nationwide lockdown.

"Maintaining the current regime looks very unlikely", spokesman Gabriel Attal said after a cabinet meeting, amid concern about the spread of the more contagious UK variant of Covid-19.

A nationwide night curfew, which was introduced on January 14, is "not sufficient at this stage", Attal added, leaving the government to study new options.

President Emmanuel Macron was reported at the weekend to favour a new lockdown, but the government decided to hold off for several days to analyse the data on new infections and hospital admissions.

The president of the government's scientific advisory board, Jean-Francois Delfraissy, pleaded on Sunday for a swift decision.

"It will probably be necessary to move towards a lockdown," he said. "There is an emergency... The faster you take a decision, the more effective it is and can be of limited duration." The government has said it aims to keep schools open even under a new lockdown, unlike in neighbouring Germany and Britain where children are at home.

France on Tuesday reported 22,000 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, while 3,071 people are in intensive care in hospital, up nine percent over a week, according to the Covidtracker.fr website.

A total of 74,106 people have died in France, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, including 352 in the previous 24 hours.

Related Topics

France Died Germany United Kingdom January Sunday Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Business leaders discuss prospects for expanding U ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Holds Online Meeting With Some 80 Businesspe ..

2 minutes ago

Fine Over Too Many Female Appointments Lifted From ..

2 minutes ago

HEC asks universities to conduct exams based on ca ..

2 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in some areas of Lahore, Gu ..

2 minutes ago

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.