France Inoculates 25Mln People With At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) France has vaccinated 25 million people with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Sunday.
"#COVID19 | 25 million people have received at least one dose of the #Covid-19 vaccine," the government twitted.
By May 15, France has reached its goal to vaccinate 20 million people with at least one shot. By mid-June, France aims to vaccinate 30 million people in total.
France also aims to use all of its purchased vaccine doses.
Infection numbers have been on a decline in the country since mid-April.