France Inoculates 25Mln People With at Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) France has vaccinated 25 million people with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Sunday.

"#COVID19 | 25 million people have received at least one dose of the #Covid-19 vaccine," the government twitted.

By May 15, France has reached its goal to vaccinate 20 million people with at least one shot. By mid-June, France aims to vaccinate 30 million people in total.

France also aims to use all of its purchased vaccine doses.

Infection numbers have been on a decline in the country since mid-April.