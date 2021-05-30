UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Inoculates 25Mln People With At Least One Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

France Inoculates 25Mln People With at Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) France has vaccinated 25 million people with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Sunday.

"#COVID19 | 25 million people have received at least one dose of the #Covid-19 vaccine," the government twitted.

By May 15, France has reached its goal to vaccinate 20 million people with at least one shot. By mid-June, France aims to vaccinate 30 million people in total.

France also aims to use all of its purchased vaccine doses.

Infection numbers have been on a decline in the country since mid-April.

Related Topics

France May Sunday All Government Million

Recent Stories

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

11 minutes ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

11 minutes ago

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Stat ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.