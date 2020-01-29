UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Insists On 'two-state' Mideast Solution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

France insists on 'two-state' Mideast solution

France on Wednesday insisted on a "two-state solution" to the Iraeli-Palestinian conflict, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle East peace plan Paris said it would "carefully study"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :France on Wednesday insisted on a "two-state solution" to the Iraeli-Palestinian conflict, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled a middle East peace plan Paris said it would "carefully study".

"France welcomes President Trump's efforts and will carefully study the peace plan he presented," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that "a two-state solution, in conformity with international law and internationally-agreed parameters is necessary for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East."

Related Topics

France Trump Paris Middle East

Recent Stories

Plane From Wuhan With US Citizens Diverts to March ..

56 seconds ago

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Ba ..

11 minutes ago

Barty time as home hero bids to live up to Austral ..

58 seconds ago

Tokyo 2020 unveils Olympic 'plaza' made from donat ..

59 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) moved for issuing order ..

1 minute ago

Cold weather persists in some Punjab cities due to ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.