France insists on 'two-state' Mideast solution

(@FahadShabbir)

France on Wednesday insisted on a "two-state solution" to the Iraeli-Palestinian conflict, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle East peace plan Paris said it would "carefully study"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :France on Wednesday insisted on a "two-state solution" to the Iraeli-Palestinian conflict, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled a middle East peace plan Paris said it would "carefully study".

"France welcomes President Trump's efforts and will carefully study the peace plan he presented," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that "a two-state solution, in conformity with international law and internationally-agreed parameters is necessary for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East."