UrduPoint.com

France Intends To Initiate Schengen Reform During EU Presidency - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

France Intends to Initiate Schengen Reform During EU Presidency - Macron

France intends to initiate a reform of the Schengen area during its presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2022, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) France intends to initiate a reform of the Schengen area during its presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2022, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"We are initiating during this presidency the reform of the Schengen area around two priorities.

The first is the introduction of the political administration of the Schengen area, as we did with the euro area," Macron said during a press conference, adding that Europe needs to better protect its external borders.

The French president also proposed to introduce a mechanism for emergency border support in the event of a crisis.

Related Topics

Europe France European Union Euro Border Event

Recent Stories

Wetlands destruction driving 'sensitive' dragonfli ..

Wetlands destruction driving 'sensitive' dragonflies to brink

44 seconds ago
 China-Pakistan shining friendship always stands te ..

China-Pakistan shining friendship always stands tests of time: Zhang Chunxian

45 seconds ago
 Senate body directs Power Division to remove obsta ..

Senate body directs Power Division to remove obstacles in electricity generation ..

47 seconds ago
 UN chief ends quarantine after Covid exposure

UN chief ends quarantine after Covid exposure

48 seconds ago
 Tarin felicitates Masood Khan on new responsibilit ..

Tarin felicitates Masood Khan on new responsibilities

51 seconds ago
 Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

Two suspected dacoits held after encounter

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.