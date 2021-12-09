France Intends to Initiate Schengen Reform During EU Presidency - Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) France intends to initiate a reform of the Schengen area during its presidency of the European Union in the first half of 2022, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"We are initiating during this presidency the reform of the Schengen area around two priorities.

The first is the introduction of the political administration of the Schengen area, as we did with the euro area," Macron said during a press conference, adding that Europe needs to better protect its external borders.

The French president also proposed to introduce a mechanism for emergency border support in the event of a crisis.