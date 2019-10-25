UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Interested In Working With Russia On Development Of Elbrus Tourism - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:58 PM

France Interested in Working With Russia on Development of Elbrus Tourism - Ambassador

France is interested in cooperation with Russia's Kabardino-Balkarian Republic in the Caucasus on developing tourism at Mount Elbrus, French ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Friday

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) France is interested in cooperation with Russia's Kabardino-Balkarian Republic in the Caucasus on developing tourism at Mount Elbrus, French ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the French ambassador arrived for an official visit in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, as part of which she visited the Elbrus Resort. French company of POMA S.A.S. took part in the development of the resort's cableway system.

"We seek to boost business relations. As you know, 2021 was declared the cross-year of France and Russia, and from my point of view it is the North Caucasus, and in particular, the Elbrus development, can be in the focus of the regional agenda as an example of effective cooperation.

We support the mountain cluster projects and are interested in the practical implementation of them," Bermann said, as quoted by the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic head's press service.

The head of the republic, Kazbek Kokov, pointed out that the regional authorities were paying special importance to the development of economic ties with foreign nations.

He also expressed hope that Bermann's visit would give a fresh impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the republic and France.

Mount Elbrus is a dormant volcano in Russia's northern Caucasus region, which is the highest mountain in Europe.

Related Topics

Business Russia Europe France Company Visit From

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

1 hour ago

Gazprom Plans to Complete Filling TurkStream's 1st ..

2 minutes ago

Opelka fires 31 aces on way to Basel semi-finals

3 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls on All Sides in Lebanon to Show Res ..

3 minutes ago

US Devises Humanitarian Trade Mechanism for Iran t ..

3 minutes ago

Norway Could Initiate Normalization of Russia-NATO ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.