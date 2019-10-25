France Interested in Working With Russia on Development of Elbrus Tourism - Ambassador

France is interested in cooperation with Russia's Kabardino-Balkarian Republic in the Caucasus on developing tourism at Mount Elbrus, French ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Friday

Earlier in the day, the French ambassador arrived for an official visit in the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, as part of which she visited the Elbrus Resort. French company of POMA S.A.S. took part in the development of the resort's cableway system.

"We seek to boost business relations. As you know, 2021 was declared the cross-year of France and Russia, and from my point of view it is the North Caucasus, and in particular, the Elbrus development, can be in the focus of the regional agenda as an example of effective cooperation.

We support the mountain cluster projects and are interested in the practical implementation of them," Bermann said, as quoted by the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic head's press service.

The head of the republic, Kazbek Kokov, pointed out that the regional authorities were paying special importance to the development of economic ties with foreign nations.

He also expressed hope that Bermann's visit would give a fresh impetus to the multifaceted partnership between the republic and France.

Mount Elbrus is a dormant volcano in Russia's northern Caucasus region, which is the highest mountain in Europe.