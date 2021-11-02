(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) France has received the first signals from the United Kingdom regarding speeding up the fishing licenses talks and invited UK Brexit Minister David Frost for negotiations in Paris this Thursday, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said.

"We have received the first signals from the British authorities about accelerating the negotiations; a response to the French authorities' latest proposals is expected by Wednesday," Beaune tweeted.

"I have invited Lord Frost to Paris on Thursday for a more detailed discussion on the difficulties in implementing the agreements between the European Union and the United Kingdom," Beaune added.

Meanwhile, the measures that were announced by Paris against London will not come into effect before the meeting, according to the official.