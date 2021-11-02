UrduPoint.com

France Invites UK's Frost To Paris To Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:30 AM

France Invites UK's Frost to Paris to Discuss Fisheries Dispute - State Secretary

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) France has received the first signals from the United Kingdom regarding speeding up the fishing licenses talks and invited UK Brexit Minister David Frost for negotiations in Paris this Thursday, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said.

"We have received the first signals from the British authorities about accelerating the negotiations; a response to the French authorities' latest proposals is expected by Wednesday," Beaune tweeted.

"I have invited Lord Frost to Paris on Thursday for a more detailed discussion on the difficulties in implementing the agreements between the European Union and the United Kingdom," Beaune added.

Meanwhile, the measures that were announced by Paris against London will not come into effect before the meeting, according to the official.

Related Topics

France European Union London Paris David United Kingdom Brexit From

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

3 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

3 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

3 hours ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

3 hours ago
 UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as O ..

UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as Over 88% of Staff Vaccinated- S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.