France, Iran Discuss Arrest of French Citizens at Meeting in Beijing - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has met with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, in Beijing and urged the Iranian side to free the French citizens arrested in Iran, the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Colonna traveled to Beijing as a member of the French delegation during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China. She met with Amirabdollahian on Thursday.

"Yesterday (Thursday), Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna met with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is in Beijing for talks with the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia," the statement said.

The two ministers discussed the situation in Iran and Tehran's nuclear program, with the French side expressing concern over Iran's approach to certain unspecified issues, the statement added.

According to French newspaper Le Figaro, six French nationals have been put under arrest in Iran at different times and charged with providing information to an enemy side and espionage. One of the detainees was acquitted in an espionage case but remains in jail. The reasons for arresting one other French national were not revealed. The identity of the sixth arrested French national remains unknown.

Following series of detentions, in October, the French Foreign Ministry advised French citizens staying in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible due to the risk of being arrested.