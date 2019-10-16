UrduPoint.com
France, Iraq To Discuss Framework For Putting Militants On Trial

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday said he would discuss a judicial framework for putting militants on trial during an upcoming visit to Iraq, as calls grow for an international court to judge the extremists

"We need to work things out with the Iraqi authorities so that we can find a way to have a judicial mechanism that is able to judge all these fighters, including obviously the French fighters," he told BFM-TV, without specifying when he would go to Baghdad.

Seven European countries -- France, Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark -- have during the last months been discussing setting up an international court in Iraq for putting foreign militants on trial.

Officials from all seven countries took part in a technical mission to Baghdad to assess the situation.

