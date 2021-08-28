UrduPoint.com

France Is In Talks With The Taliban On Humanitarian Ops: Macron

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:48 PM

France is in talks with the Taliban on humanitarian ops: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that discussions were underway with the Taliban through Qatar to "protect and repatriate" Afghans at risk since this month's takeover by the group

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that discussions were underway with the Taliban through Qatar to "protect and repatriate" Afghans at risk since this month's takeover by the group.

Evacuations are planned jointly with Qatar and may involve "airlift operations", Macron said after a summit in Baghdad, adding that France had evacuated 2,834 people from Afghanistan since August 17.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan France Qatar Baghdad May August From

Recent Stories

PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

38 seconds ago
 Fiorentina sign Spain's Odriozola on loan from Rea ..

Fiorentina sign Spain's Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid

42 seconds ago
 PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

PM not allow to give airports to US : SAPM

3 minutes ago
 Unidentified assailant shot dead a man

Unidentified assailant shot dead a man

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon says drone strike killed two 'high profil ..

Pentagon says drone strike killed two 'high profile' ISIS targets in Afghanistan ..

3 minutes ago
 Bardet climbs to victory on stage 14 of Vuelta

Bardet climbs to victory on stage 14 of Vuelta

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.