UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Issues First 10-year Bond At Negative Interest Rate

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:36 PM

France issues first 10-year bond at negative interest rate

France issued its first-ever 10-year bond at a negative borrowing rate on Thursday, meaning investors pay, rather than receive, interest for the privilege of owning French sovereign debt, said the state debt management agency, AFT

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ):France issued its first-ever 10-year bond at a negative borrowing rate on Thursday, meaning investors pay, rather than receive, interest for the privilege of owning French sovereign debt, said the state debt management agency, AFT.

AFT said in a statement that it issued 9.996 billion euros ($11.3 billion) in long-term bonds, with just under half -- or 4.972 billion euros -- in the form of 10-year bonds at a rate of -0.13 percent.

The agency also issued 2.05 billion euros in 15-year debt with a coupon of +0.23 percent and 2.974 billion euros in 30-year debt at +0.8 percent.

It is the first time that France, the eurozone's second-biggest economy, has issued sovereign debt at a negative rate with a number of other countries in the currency area -- notably Austria, Germany and the Netherlands -- already charging investors to buy their bonds.

Official rates in the 19-country eurozone as a whole have been negative since 2014 when the European Central Bank lowered its key deposit rate to -0.10 percent.

The ECB has since cut the deposit rate further, to -0.

40 percent.

But with more easing looking likely after ECB chief Mario Draghi hinted as much last month, the so-called yields, or investors' return, on Europe's safest bonds are falling.

On the secondary markets, where already issued debt changes hands, the yield on 10-year French government bonds already drifted into negative territory in mid-June.

Outside the eurozone, EU members Sweden and Denmark also have negative interest rates, as does non-member Switzerland.

Financially weaker eurozone members Greece and Italy still have to pay more than two percent of interest to find buyers for their government bonds.

Analysts predict yields in Europe will keep falling as Draghi's successor at the helm of the ECB, IMF chief Christine Lagarde, is expected to increase economic stimulus either through rate cuts or quantitative easing.

But the move to more deeply negative yields raises concerns that Europe may be following in the footsteps of Japan, which has been having trouble to revive inflation and growth.

Related Topics

IMF Europe France Bank Germany Buy Austria Italy Japan Switzerland Sweden Netherlands Greece Denmark May Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Supreme Court (SC) directs cantonment boards to re ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey protest with UN office, Geneva over PKK dea ..

2 minutes ago

DFWAC, Al Jalila Children’s to elevate child pro ..

7 minutes ago

Angered by police killing, Ethiopian-Israelis dema ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo May Meet at UN General Assembly in ..

4 minutes ago

UK betting group William Hill plans 4,500 job cuts ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.