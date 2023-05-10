UrduPoint.com

France, Japan Talk Military Cooperation, Pledge To Ensure Peace In Indo-Pacific - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

France, Japan Talk Military Cooperation, Pledge to Ensure Peace in Indo-Pacific - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Foreign and defense ministers of France and Japan met in a "two plus two" online format to discus peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region as well as cooperation in the next-generation underwater mines detection technologies, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

The meeting was held between Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, and their French counterparts, Catherine Colonna and Sebastien Lecornu, Kyodo said. The parties agreed to "remain committed to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region" by conducting joint military exercises, as well as to accelerate negotiations regarding the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which would "ensure a smoother deployment" of both countries' armed forces in the region, the report said.

Japan intends to "deepen cooperation with France for maintenance and promotion of a free and open world order based on the rule of law," Hayashi said, according to the report. Lecornu, in turn, emphasized "the importance of the RAA for intensified cooperation," Kyodo said.

Japan and France also agreed to finance joint research in the field of military technologies, in particular, concerning next-generation underwater mines detection systems, the report said.

The parties expressed their concern related to China's recent activities in the East and South China Seas, highlighting the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and pledged to continue to help Ukraine, according to the report.

Today's meeting is the seventh between both countries' ministers in the "two plus two" format.

Related Topics

World Ukraine China France Japan Media Agreement

Recent Stories

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

1 hour ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

2 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

4 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

4 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

4 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.