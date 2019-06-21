UrduPoint.com
France Keeps Ex-Basque Separatist Leader In Detention After Spain Requests Extradition

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:00 AM

France Keeps Ex-Basque Separatist Leader in Detention After Spain Requests Extradition

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) An appeals court in Paris has remanded in custody the former leader of the Basque separatist group ETA after Spain requested his extradition, media reported Thursday.

The Paris prosecutor said Josu Ternera would stay in detention as the court decides whether to hand him over to Spain, Spanish news agency EFE said. The hearing is set for next Wednesday.

Ternera is wanted in Madrid on murder and terrorism financing charges. He is accused of a role in the 1987 attack on the Civil Guard compound in Zaragoza that killed 11 and in the 1980 assassination of manager Luis Maria Hergueta.

The 68-year-old was arrested in May in an Alpine village in France after being on the run for 17 years. He has been convicted of leading a terrorist group by a French court but it ordered to release him for cancer surgery, pending an appeals hearing. The decision was overturned after Madrid moved to get him extradited.

