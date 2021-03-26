UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Kicks Off First Medical Marijuana Trial

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:56 PM

France kicks off first medical marijuana trial

A doctor in France wrote the country's first prescription for therapeutic cannabis on Friday, kicking off a two-year trial involving 3,000 patients that could lead to marijuana's legalisation for medical use

ClermontFerrand, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A doctor in France wrote the country's first prescription for therapeutic cannabis on Friday, kicking off a two-year trial involving 3,000 patients that could lead to marijuana's legalisation for medical use.

Cannabis is prohibited in France even for medical purposes, but patients' associations have been lobbying for years to get it cleared for use to relieve pain.

"This is an important day in the history of medicine in France," Health Minister Olivier Veran told reporters after witnessing the filling-in of the prescription.

"You are the first French patient to receive a cannabis-based treatment," Veran told the recipient, who said he had been "suffering for seven years" because of an illness.

The prescribed treatment contains active cannabis-derived substances in the form of essential oil to be taken orally, or of cannabis flowers for vaping.

"There is no question of smoking any of it," Veran said.

The minister said that after the trial France would proceed with a "rigorous scientific and medical evaluation" of its results.

Once the treatment's efficacy and side effects were known, it could be cleared for general use for all eligible patients -- an outcome Veran said he hoped for.

Nicolas Authier, president of a scientific committee on medicinal cannabis, said: "We hope that with this new therapeutic tool that we can give patients an improved quality of life." Some 170 hospitals will contribute data to the trial. Patients will be eligible for cannabis treatment only if other drugs fail to alleviate their condition, or provoke excessive side-effects, according to French medicines agency ANSM.

Conditions that qualify for cannabis treatment include some forms of epilepsy, neuropathic pain, chemotherapy side-effects, a need for palliative care, and pain linked to multiple sclerosis.

Cannabis treatment can also be prescribed for children in cases of refractory epilepsy or cancer.

The treatments will be obtained abroad, as France prohibits cultivating marijuana, and made available with different degrees of THC and CBD, the two active ingredients of cannabis.

Related Topics

Drugs France Oil Doctor Lead Cancer All Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied Vaping

Recent Stories

License penalty system to penalize reckless driver ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs SAPM Petroleum to resign o ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Suggests Sputnik V May Ente ..

2 minutes ago

Megaship blocks Suez Canal: What we know

2 minutes ago

Date for Japan's Prime Minister Visit to US Has No ..

6 minutes ago

WHO Experts' Report on Visit to China's Wuhan to B ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.