France Kicks Off Lebanon Aid Conference With 100-mn-euro Pledge
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his country would support Lebanon with 100 million euros, as Paris hosted an aid conference with big financial aims but slim diplomatic prospects.
"The war must end as soon as possible, there must be a ceasefire in Lebanon," Macron said sitting alongside the country's Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
The Lebanese government chief in turn called on "the international community to hold together and support efforts... to implement an immediate ceasefire".
France has set a target of raising half a billion Euros ($540 million) in aid for Lebanon, 100 million more than an initial UN appeal.
As well as its financial contribution, Macron said Paris would "contribute to equipping the Lebanese army" to re-establish control of the country's south in line with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which sealed the end of the last Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006.
Paris is also seeking an increase in humanitarian aid for a country to which it has historic ties and which has a large diaspora in France.
