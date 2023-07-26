France Knew About Wagner Mutiny Plot Well Before End June - Reports

France's main intelligence agency, the DGSE, was aware of Wagner Group's plans to mutiny well before it rolled tanks toward the Russian capital on June 24, French daily L'Opinion reported Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) France's main intelligence agency, the DGSE, was aware of Wagner Group's plans to mutiny well before it rolled tanks toward the Russian capital on June 24, French daily L'Opinion reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The General Directorate for External Security (DGSE) kept the French government updated on the preparations of the military company's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, for the dash toward Moscow, the newspaper said.

President Emmanuel Macron reportedly complimented DGSE boss Bernard Emie's good work at a July 13 gathering at the defense ministry in Paris, saying the allies had recently appreciated the quality of the information obtained by French intelligence, which has an arm dedicated solely to spying on Russia.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 before moving out toward Moscow. Prigozhin said the mutiny was in response to an attack by the Russian armed forces on the group's field camps, which the Russian Defense Ministry denied.

Prigozhin agreed to end the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said he was acting in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said in early July that the Wagner Group would help train their country's troops.