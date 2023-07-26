Open Menu

France Knew About Wagner Mutiny Plot Well Before End June - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 08:15 PM

France Knew About Wagner Mutiny Plot Well Before End June - Reports

France's main intelligence agency, the DGSE, was aware of Wagner Group's plans to mutiny well before it rolled tanks toward the Russian capital on June 24, French daily L'Opinion reported Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) France's main intelligence agency, the DGSE, was aware of Wagner Group's plans to mutiny well before it rolled tanks toward the Russian capital on June 24, French daily L'Opinion reported Wednesday, citing sources.

The General Directorate for External Security (DGSE) kept the French government updated on the preparations of the military company's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, for the dash toward Moscow, the newspaper said.

President Emmanuel Macron reportedly complimented DGSE boss Bernard Emie's good work at a July 13 gathering at the defense ministry in Paris, saying the allies had recently appreciated the quality of the information obtained by French intelligence, which has an arm dedicated solely to spying on Russia.

The Wagner Group seized an army headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on the night of June 23 before moving out toward Moscow. Prigozhin said the mutiny was in response to an attack by the Russian armed forces on the group's field camps, which the Russian Defense Ministry denied.

Prigozhin agreed to end the mutiny after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who said he was acting in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said in early July that the Wagner Group would help train their country's troops.

Related Topics

Attack Army Moscow Russia France Company Paris Vladimir Putin June July Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF You ..

Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships

10 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah offers condolence to Salman Murad over ..

Nasir Shah offers condolence to Salman Murad over grand father's death

11 minutes ago
 Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalis ..

Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalist Moseychuk on Wanted List

11 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improv ..

Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improvement of law and order in KP

16 minutes ago
 IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding ..

IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding PTI chief's bails

16 minutes ago
IHC suspends sentence of vendor

IHC suspends sentence of vendor

16 minutes ago
 Court declares Gill as absconder

Court declares Gill as absconder

14 minutes ago
 UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider T ..

UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider Trading Securities Fraud - US A ..

14 minutes ago
 LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for ..

LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for employees

14 minutes ago
 Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over no ..

Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over not producing Parvez Elahi

14 minutes ago
 Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World