France Launches Cross-Channel Brexit 'dress Rehearsal'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:19 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The French government will kick off on Friday a month-long Brexit dress rehearsal for trucks carrying goods across the Channel to Britain through the port of Calais.

"For one month we will act as if Brexit has happened," said Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin, who will launch the new customs system together with the British minister in charge of planning for a no-deal Brexit, Michael Gove.

"We will put in place a sort of dress rehearsal for most companies, in order to be fully ready at the end of October," Darmanin told RTL radio.

The French state has hired an additional 700 customs agents to cope with the border checks that will be put in place after Britain leaves the European Union.

Britain and EU members, particularly frontline states such as Ireland and France, are bracing for potential economic and travel chaosif, as is deemed increasingly likely, Britain crashes out of the unionwithout a deal on October 31.

